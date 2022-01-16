Watch: Donald Trump comes out to The Undertaker's entrance theme at a rally

Former US President Donald Trump came out to The Undertaker's theme song at his recent "Save America" rally in Arizona.

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump is a well-known personality in the pro-wrestling world. His connection to wrestling goes way back to the 80s, with Trump sponsoring two back-to-back WrestleMania events at the time.

Trump held a rally in Florence, Arizona, on January 15. To everyone's utter surprise, Trump came out to WWE legend The Undertaker's entrance theme music. The video has since gone viral on various social media platforms. Check out this tweet featuring the clip in question:

Donald Trump has been a part of several historical WWE moments

Back in early 2007, Donald Trump and Vince McMahon kicked off a heated feud on the road to WrestleMania 23. Trump chose Bobby Lashley as his representative while McMahon picked Umaga, with the two wrestlers scheduled to collide at The Show of Shows. Stone Cold Steve Austin was appointed the special guest referee for this match.

The stakes were raised even higher for the contest, as the losing billionaire was set to get his head shaved bald. The match garnered an insane amount of mainstream media coverage for WWE, resulting in a history-making 1.2 million buys. At WrestleMania, Lashley defeated Umaga. Following the match, Lashley, Austin, and Trump all banded together to shave Vince McMahon's head bald.

Trump made news in the wrestling world again, two years later. He bought WWE RAW from Vince McMahon as fans all over the world watched in astonishment. Fans were left disappointed though, as McMahon offered to buy RAW back from Trump on the same night. Trump sold RAW to the WWE Chairman for a doubled price. Trump was inducted by Vince McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, for his contributions towards the business.

Judging from Trump's entrance at the "Save America" rally, he seems like a huge fan of The Undertaker. It would be interesting to know what The Phenom has to say about Trump coming out to his entrance theme.

