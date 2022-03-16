WWE Superstar Doudrop on the differences between NXT UK and RAW

Current WWE Superstar Doudrop has spoken of the contrasting fashions in which both RAW and NXT UK are produced.

The Scottish-born star arrived in WWE in 2019. Since joining the company, she has battled for both the NXT UK Women's Championship as well as the RAW Women's Championship. Having spent time on both NXT UK and WWE's main roster, Doudrop has noticed some contrasts between the two shows.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the star compared NXT UK's technical style to that of RAW's more theatrical-based product.

"Yeah, I think you can get a sense that there’s a different kind of theme when you watch all of the brands,” said Doudrop. “So NXT UK was very technical, very British, and all that kind of style. NXT is very action-packed, fast-paced. How would we describe RAW’s style, actually? I don’t want to say theatrical. I think it is very theatrical, but more character and storyline detailed. You always want to see your face. So, you’re like, do my move, ‘Are you looking at me? Are you looking at me? You’re looking at me.’ Whereas in NXT and NXT UK you’re always like ‘Ahh, stuff, stuff, stuff!’ I think I’ve learned to take my time a lot more and give the moment the detail that it deserves." H/T Fightful

The Scotswoman has flourished on WWE's main roster since her debut in June last year.

Doudrop on Vince McMahon's opinion of her

Doudrop is less than one year removed from her debut on the main roster. That being said, Vince McMahon and the company's higher-ups seem to be very pleased with the RAW Superstar.

In her interview with Ross Sapp, the RAW star noted that while she doesn't get to speak with McMahon frequently, she believes that The WWE Chairman must be a fan of what she is currently doing.

“I don’t know what I’m doing right, but I hope that I keep doing it because he seems to like it," said Doudrop. H/T Fightful

McMahon seemingly displayed his faith in Doudrop earlier this year, as she was given the opportunity to face Becky Lynch. The two superstars battled it out at the 2022 Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch retained the gold, but the challenger still delivered an impressive performance.

