Doudrop advances to WWE Queen's Crown Tournament Final

WWE superstar Doudrop edged closer to achieving her dream of becoming the first Queen's Crown winner after defeating Shayna Baszler in the semifinals in a quick contest on WWE RAW.

With Zelina Vega watching from ringside, the match lasted less than three minutes. It looked like the Queen of Spades had the match won when she locked Doudrop in a sleeper hold, but Eva Marie's former protégé reversed the submission into a pinfall and caused a huge upset.

Doudrop has been an unstoppable force ever since Eva Marie introduced her to the main roster. After turning on Eva Marie, Doudrop has been on a roll, and now has all her attention on the inaugural Queen's Crown.

Earlier in the tournament, Doudrop defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya while Shayna squashed Dana Brooke in the quarterfinals.

So far, every match in the Queen's Crown tournament has lasted under five minutes. This match was no different. The two participants didn't get much offense in as the match lasted for only two minutes and 47 seconds.

Doudrop will face Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel

With Zelina Vega defeating Carmella in the Blue Brand's side of bracket, the final for this historic tournament is set, but it's not one that many would've predicted when the tournament began.

A tournament win could massively help either superstar establish herself as a singles competitor. This tournament finals could also be the start of a long feud between these two talented women since Zelina Vega got drafted to the Red Brand in this year's draft.

With all the top women chasing the WWE Women's Championships, a mid-card feud between Zelina Vega and Doudrop can certainly add a different flavor to the mix.

Doudrop or Piper Niven, as she was known in NXT UK, has come a long way since making her presence known in the United Kingdom version of the Black and Yellow brand in 2019. She debuted by confronting former WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and hasn't looked back since.

Although she's yet to win a title in WWE, she has won titles in multiple promotions in her career. A victory in the Queen's Crown Tournament could be the start of a main event push in the future.

