Doudrop breaks silence after return to WWE TV

Doudrop returned to WWE TV when she made an appearance on this week's Monday Night RAW in a segment with Nikki A.S.H.

The former Piper Niven's return seems to be connected to the 24/7 Championship scene. Nikki won the title from Dana Brooke in a segment recorded before the show. The former RAW Women's Champion later lost the title on the red brand to Brooke.

Following the defeat, Nikki was seen sitting backstage when the Scottish star made her return. She was seen consoling A.S.H. after her loss. Doudrop asked the former RAW Women's Champion if she was done playing around and if she was ready to take things seriously. The two appear to be forming a team in the aftermath of that segment.

After making her return, the former NXT UK star took to Twitter to break her silence. She responded to a fan who uploaded a picture of her and captioned it that it was good to see her.

"Glad to be back," she wrote.

Doudrop hasn't been on WWE TV for over a month

The former NXT UK star's return to this week's Monday Night RAW was the first time she was seen on WWE TV in over a month. She last made her television appearance on the March 14, 2022, episode of RAW, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair in a seven-minute bout.

The Scottish star's last appearance at a premium live event was at the Elimination Chamber in the titular match to be the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. She was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

She also unsuccessfully challenged then RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to a match for her title at 2022's Royal Rumble.

