Doudrop reflects on recent match with current WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Doudrop has opened up about her showdown with Becky Lynch at January's Royal Rumble premium live event.

After turning on Eva Marie following her debut on the main roster, Doudrop set her sights on championship gold in her singles run, pursuing the likes of Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The British superstar recently took on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble in a losing effort.

In a recent conversation with El Brunch de WWE, the former NXT UK star talked about the match, stating it wasn't without its challenges.

"While we’re having the match, the WrestleMania sign went on fire and I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know what to do.’ So it was a really — I really loved the match and I loved working with Becky, but it wasn’t without its challenges. But, I think we, again, even despite all the challenges, performed really well and I hope that I get to have another match with Becky perhaps for the title," Doudrop said (H/T Post Wrestling)

Doudrop found the heel-vs-heel dynamic of the feud challenging

Though she enjoyed her experience working with Becky Lynch, she highlighted that the heel-vs-heel dynamic of her feud with "The Man" was challenging at times.

As she outlined in the interview, the British Superstar was surprised that the match even took place at all.

"I was really surprised that we were having this match but very grateful and it was a crazy match because you know, it was heel-heel match so it was kind of like a little — not misplaced but you know, it makes it a little more difficult."

What did you think of the RAW Women's Title match at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

