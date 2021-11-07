"My hero" – WWE superstar sends heartfelt message to Eva Marie after her release

Doudrop sent a heartfelt message to Eva Marie following the latter's WWE release.

Eva Marie returned to WWE earlier this year. Marie garnered quite a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. She was paired up with Piper Niven, whose name was changed to Doudrop. The duo had a short-lived stint together before Doudrop turned on Eva Marie and went on to defeat her in two straight matches. Marie is one of several WWE superstars who were recently let go.

Eva Marie's release garnered a heartfelt reaction from Doudrop, who dubbed Marie her hero. Check out Doudrop's tweet below:

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie Todays set = beach 🎥🎬 “Fiona” contemplating revenge on those who murdered her father! Getting into my zone before the camera starts rolling Todays set = beach 🎥🎬 “Fiona” contemplating revenge on those who murdered her father! Getting into my zone before the camera starts rolling https://t.co/SmUVxM6NTB

Eva Marie and Doudrop are seemingly close in real life

Doudrop and Eva Marie were on-screen rivals during the latter's final weeks in WWE. Outside the squared circle, Doudrop has nothing but respect for Marie. Doudrop has praised Marie on various occasions in out-of-character interviews:

"That woman plays her part so well and takes everything in her stride with ease, and some of the things people say to her are horrendous. I thought I had a lot of the wrestling fans’ support, and Eva, she is so gorgeous, she has the ‘Superstar’ side of it, and then we have Charlotte who is both! She’s such a good sports entertainer and she’s a supermodel, and she still has [online abuse]." (H/T Daily Star)

Eva Marie made her WWE return on the 14th June 2021 edition of RAW. She was originally set to face Naomi, but Doudrop took her place.

Marie and Doudrop formed a tag team and competed in multi-woman matches. However, it was clear that there was friction between the duo. Doudrop eventually turned on Marie, and the alliance came to an end.

Eva Marie is no longer a part of WWE. Doudrop, on the other hand, has quite a bright future ahead of her in Vince McMahon's promotion. Were you a fan of Doudrop's on-screen pairing with Eva Marie?

Edited by Abhinav Singh