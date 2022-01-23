Doudrop states that she has been waiting to face Becky Lynch for 15 years

Doudrop's journey to face current Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has apparently been a 15-year long wait.

At Royal Rumble, scheduled for January 30th, the WWE Superstar is all set to go one-on-one with The Man. She got the better of Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple-threat encounter on an episode of Raw to earn a shot at the gold.

Discussing a number of topics with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, she stated that she has been waiting 15 years for this match:

“I don’t know if people know this, but I’ve been waiting 15 years for this match. Way back when I first started training in a little warehouse in Linwood, Scotland, there really wasn’t many experienced girls in the UK wrestling scene at all. There was me, Nikki Storm – who had also just started out – down in England we had Mischief and Erin Angel and then over in Ireland we had Miss Rebecca Knox," she said.

She also revealed that Becky was a top performer when the former had just started training.

"We were very aware of Becky at the time. Even back then she was at the top of her game. She was the girl our trainers were trying to get in and have matches with us so we could learn from her, get some kind of experience. But, sadly, unbeknownst to us at the time, she was just packing up things there to move over to the U.S. We made efforts to get her over but it just didn’t work out. So 15 long years later, here we are. It’s one big circle to go in, but we got there [laughs],” she said.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Also did this today!



Doudrop ft. Matilda.



Her series with Bianca Belair, chasing Becky Lynch for 15 years, Toni Storm love, the original talks to move to NXT in the US and much more coming this week! Always a blast. Also did this today!Doudrop ft. Matilda.Her series with Bianca Belair, chasing Becky Lynch for 15 years, Toni Storm love, the original talks to move to NXT in the US and much more coming this week! Always a blast. https://t.co/3UiUWJyWvI

Becky Lynch acknowledges Doudrop's big botch on recent episode of RAW

Becky Lynch took to Twitter to acknowledge Doudrop's embarrassing botch on a recent episode of RAW.

Lynch and the former Piper Niven defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a tag team contest. Becky was about to get the pinfalll but Doudrop intervened and took out the RAW Women's Champion to get the pin instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

During the match, she forgot to tag herself and went for a cover on Liv Morgan. The referee was quick to resolve the situation and Doudrop came back into the ring after tagging herself on partner's limp arm.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Arjun