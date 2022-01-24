"She has this bada**-ness" - Doudrop reveals which WWE legend she’d like to face the most

RAW Superstar Doudrop has commented on which female WWE legend she'd like to share the ring with the most.

Industry veterans such as Beth Phoniex, Maryse and Lita recently made their return to WWE, and they're all slated to compete at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Most of them have been confirmed for the Women's Rumble match.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Doudrop named WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoniex as the legend she'd like to wrestle the most. The Glamazon will team up with her husband Edge to take on Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble.

“Beth [is the WWE legend I'd like to wrestle]. She just looks incredible, I bet she hasn’t missed a beat. She’s just the Glamazon that she always has been, but even more so now. She has this bada**-ness and she’s a mom now so you know she's tough. Ahhhhh she’s incredible. Everybody loves Beth and it’s not without reason. She was such a pioneer of her time and I feel she could do so much more now. I hope she gets that shot," said Doudrop.

Doudrop hopes that the female legends will consider having one more run in WWE after the Royal Rumble

The RAW star is hopeful that after the Royal Rumble is over, WWE legends such as Lita and Beth Phoenix will stick around a little while longer. She mentioned how the current wrestling climate for women is "excellent" and how she hoped this setting would appeal to returning legends.

“I’m hoping this won’t be the last we see of these ladies because now is an excellent time to be a woman in wrestling. I know how it is, you speak to anyone who has retired, they come back and get a little taste for it again… I’m hoping all these legends come back for the Rumble and then they’re like ‘do you know what, I think I have a little left in me.’ That’s what I’m putting out in the universe," she said.

She is currently scheduled to face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship. Do you think the Scottish superstar has a chance to dethrone Big Time Becks? Sound off below!

