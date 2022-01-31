"The two of us have a little bit of respect for each other" - RAW Superstar shares her honest opinion of Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Doudrop recently spoke about Becky Lynch and why she respects the RAW Women's Champion.

Doudrop burst onto the main roster as a mystery partner for Eva Marie. However, she eventually split up with Marie and started her run as a dominant singles superstar on the red brand.

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Doudrop noted that she and Becky Lynch respect each other due to their similar backgrounds. Specifically, she mentioned that the two women followed a similar path to WWE.

"I think maybe it's a coincidence or it could be by design subconsciously," said Doudrop. "I think the two of us have a little bit of respect for each other because we have come from similar places, you know like the middle of nowhere in Scotland and Ireland. Putting in the craft, doing the indies, and wrestling all over the place. She knows that I know what it was like, which is nice. Yeah, she's always been kind of like that person." [22:15 onwards]

The WWE RAW star, who was once known as Piper Niven, had been feuding with Bianca Belair before she earned the chance to challenge for Lynch's title.

Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop at the Royal Rumble

Doudrop had the biggest match of her career when she went up against Big Time Becks at the Royal Rumble. The RAW Women's Championship was on the line, and the powerhouse presented a new challenge for the champion. In the end, Lynch lived up to her moniker by bringing her A-game on Saturday.

Lynch survived Doudrop’s initial onslaught and then countered with some hard-hitting moves of her own. In the closing moments, Big Time Becks delivered a massive Manhandle Slam to secure the pinfall and retain the title after a hard-fought battle.

What do you think about Doudrop's comments? Sound off below!

