Doudrop suffers embarrassing botch during tag team match on WWE RAW 

Doudrop challenges Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble, but this week on RAW she was forced to team up with The Man.

As part of their tag team match, Doudrop suffered an embarrassing botch when she forgot to properly tag into the match in order to secure the pin.

Lynch had already secured victory for her team after delivering the Man-Handle slam to Morgan. However, Doudrop turned on Lynch and broke the pin.

After dragging the champion to the corner, Doudrop looked to pin Morgan herself, before the referee reminded her she was not the legal competitor.

The Scottish star was then forced to climb out of the ring, lift Lynch's lip arm and tag herself into the match. She proceeded to further lay Morgan out before securing the final pin.

After the match, showing that she means business and has her mind set on the Royal Rumble, Doudrop made a statement by attacking the RAW Women's Champion.

Doudrop will challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship next weekend

As noted, Doudrop will wrestle the biggest match of her career next weekend when the Scottish star challenges for the RAW Women's Championship.

Doudrop was brought up to the main roster last year alongside Eva Marie before she was able to step out of Marie's shadow and perform solo on RAW.

Over the past few months, Doudrop has climbed through the ranks on the red brand and even impressed Vince McMahon with her recent match against Bianca Belair.

Next weekend will be a huge test for the former NXT UK Superstar when she wrestles Lynch, who has been Women's Champion since her return to WWE back at SummerSlam in August.

