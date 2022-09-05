"Do you even go here" - Current superstar takes a shot at Toxic Attraction member following warning during WWE event

Doudrop took a shot at Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne following NXT Worlds Collide.

At Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop faced Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. During the course of the match, Toxic Attraction's theme song played, and Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne ran into the ring, thereby distracting Nikki A.S.H.

This allowed the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions to capitalize on this and they hit their 450-splash/stomp combo for the pinfall victory over Doudrop.

Doudrop took a shot at Jacy Jayne via Twitter, who asked her to stay out of their division to which the former asked Jayne whether she even goes to NXT.

"When was the last time you had a match on NXT? Do you even go here?"

Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop issued a stern warning towards Toxic Attraction

In a WWE exclusive backstage interview, Nikki and Doudrop were asked about their "unfinished business" with the former NXT Women's Tag Champs. Doudrop replied that she didn't even know she had business with them.

Nikki A.S.H. continued to say that they "aren't done" with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

"Well, now we know. And we don't need to introduce ourselves to them. We don't need to remind them. They both know exactly who we are. Doudrop and I wrestled all over the world before we even set foot in a WWE ring, and that's why they did what they did because they know they don't want to step to us. But we're not done by any means with Toxic Attraction," said Nikki.

Doudrop continued:

"And we get our hands on Toxic Attraction, we're gonna make them wish they never stuck their snooty noses in our business."

Nikki A.S.H. finished by saying:

"So call the dentist and have the doctor on standby because both of them a due an ash kicking"

It looks like WWE has planned to place Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne in a feud against Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

What do you make of this whole situation featuring these two teams? Let us know in the comments section below.

