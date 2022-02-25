Doudrop reflects on the 2022 Women's Elimination Chamber match

WWE Superstar Doudrop has talked about her recent outing in the 2022 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

In her short main roster run, she has already notched up several notable feuds, including with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. She recently competed in the 2022 Women's Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the match with El Brunch de WWE, the British star said that although the competitors were all excited, they were also scared by the spectacle of the event and the chamber's structure itself.

"Like, all the girls, we were all excited, it was gonna be this historic moment having the women’s Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia but also, you know, a little scared because one, the expectation that comes with having such a big match but also, a little scary because the structure of the Elimination Chamber itself is frightening," Doudrop said (H/T Post Wrestling)

WWE Español @wweespanol con 🏼



DD estará con nosotros para hablar de su reciente lucha en la Cámara de Eliminación en



Síguenos en todas nuestras redes sociales a las 12pmCT. Prepárate para #ElBrunchDeWWE con @DoudropWWE MAÑANA con @quetzallibulnes DD estará con nosotros para hablar de su reciente lucha en la Cámara de Eliminación en #WWEChamber y mucho más!Síguenos en todas nuestras redes sociales a las 12pmCT. Prepárate para #ElBrunchDeWWE ☕️ con @DoudropWWE MAÑANA con @quetzallibulnes 🤩🙌🏼 DD estará con nosotros para hablar de su reciente lucha en la Cámara de Eliminación en #WWEChamber y mucho más! 💻📲 Síguenos en todas nuestras redes sociales a las 12pmCT. https://t.co/wdIKCnC7Mz

Doudrop debuted on the main roster as Eva Marie's protégé

The former NXT UK star was introduced to WWE's main roster as the muscle for the returning former Total Divas star Eva Marie.

Bill Shannon @RealBShannon3

About time Doudrop walked away from Eva. She's trash. "And the loser of this match... EVA MARIE!"About time Doudrop walked away from Eva. She's trash. #SummerSlam "And the loser of this match... EVA MARIE!"About time Doudrop walked away from Eva. She's trash. #SummerSlam https://t.co/r3gWUgiTuT

The two formed a brief on-screen partnership before the former-Piper Niven turned on the former diva, quickly dispatching her in their subsequent feud. After their feud ended, Eva received her WWE release on November 4th, 2021, and Doudrop started pursuing a singles run.

