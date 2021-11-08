RAW superstar wants Eva Marie to return to WWE

Eva Marie was released from WWE on 4th November 2021 due to budget cuts. Doudrop, her former partner, is heartbroken that she's no longer with the company. The RAW star said she's hopeful that their paths will cross again in WWE.

Eva Marie is among the 18 talent, including Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and Ember Moon, recently released from their contracts. Many wrestlers from different promotions came out on social media to share their love and support for them.

Speaking to Metro, Doudrop heaped praise on Eva Marie, saying she's a sweetheart behind the scenes and hopes the latter will return to WWE someday in the future:

"Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me. Behind the scenes, she's the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much. I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing. When you see her in real life, you’re, like, you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?"

Doudrop on working with Eva Marie on WWE RAW

Before making her main roster debut, Doudrop performed in NXT UK under the ring name Piper Niven. She was introduced to the majority of the WWE Universe on RAW by Eva Marie. The two stars were part of a team before they split up soon afterward.

Doudrop commented on working with Eva Marie, stating that it was calming to work with someone familiar with the main roster scene:

"I feel like everything that has been thrown at me, I’ve knocked out of the park – especially being with Eva. She obviously has been here before so for me it was a bit calming to have someone that had the experience, and who could guide me."

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie Action packed day on set ! I can’t wait for you all to see these scenes come to life on the big screen ! I’m honored to star in this franchise! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Action packed day on set ! I can’t wait for you all to see these scenes come to life on the big screen ! I’m honored to star in this franchise! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/PjpINUJ06F

Eva Marie was reportedly released due to her acting commitments, and it wouldn't be surprising if she re-signed with WWE once again sometime in the future.

