Dr. Chris Amann no longer with WWE - Reports

WWE senior ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann has departed the company.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Amann gave his notice "some time ago" and officially retired from his position with the company earlier this month.

Amann joined the company in 2008 as the senior ringside physician. During his career, he worked with both WWE and NXT talent. Chris also watched over the medical care of other ringside physicians and trainers on the staff. Before WWE, he worked as a physician for the 2008 United States Olympic team.

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk vs. Dr. Chris Amann

CM Punk is in the news these days for his meltdown at the AEW All Out media scrum, but the 42-year-old previously had issues with the ringside physician during his time in WWE.

The former AEW World Champion appeared on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014 and accused Dr. Amann of refusing to treat him for an issue with his back. Punk claimed that Amann misdiagnosed him with a "fatty deposit" on his back that was later revealed to be an MRSA infection.

Following the podcast, Dr. Amann filed a defamation lawsuit against Colt Cabana and CM Punk. The jury sat through the entire duration of the podcast in a trial that lasted about a week.

The jury found that both CM Punk and Colt Cabana were not liable for defamation. Amann argued that he was a victim of defamation because the discussion on the podcast suggested a lack of ability on Amann's part to perform his duties as a physician.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN CM Punk has just won his civil lawsuit against WWE Dr. Chris Amann. He was in court all morning here in Chicago. Hugging his wife and crying in the courthouse. All this, four days before UFC 225. CM Punk has just won his civil lawsuit against WWE Dr. Chris Amann. He was in court all morning here in Chicago. Hugging his wife and crying in the courthouse. All this, four days before UFC 225.

The company has undergone massive changes in 2022 so far. Vince McMahon retired in July, former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was dismissed, and now Chris Amann has exited the company.

It will be interesting to see if any more substantial changes in the company will occur before the end of the year.

