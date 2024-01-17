Dragon Lee confronts newly crowned champion; challenges him to title match

Dragon Lee just confronted a newly crowned champion and challenged him to a title match.

Oba Femi made his mark in the NXT Breakout Tournament, where he defeated other rising stars to win the event, earning himself a contract for a future title match whenever he wanted.

Dragon Lee, who was a fighting NXT North American Champion, busied himself with title defenses ever since winning the gold from Dominik Mysterio. Last week on NXT, Lee defended the title once again against Lexis King, emerging victorious. However, Oba Femi then cashed in his Breakout contract and secured the victory, making him the first NIL athlete to win a title.

Tonight on NXT, Oba Femi addressed the fans for the first time as champion. He listed his NCAA accolades before he was interrupted by Lee, who requested that Femi continue the traditional open challenge and offer him the first shot at the title.

But when Oba Femi refused, Lee demanded a rematch for the title. Femi then just said that he would take it into consideration.

Although the answer didn't look promising by Oba Femi, it remains to be seen if he will grant Dragon Lee a rematch.

