Dragon Lee defends North American Title for the first time after dethroning Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline

At NXT Deadline this past Saturday, Dragon Lee dethroned Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion. He defended the title against Tyler Bate on Tuesday night this week.

The two stars locked up after the match began. Bate spun Lee on his shoulders before locking him in a headlock. They went for a double dropkick at the same time, and both missed. After the commercial break, Tyler Bate took out the champion with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Bate tossed Lee with a slam and decked him with a clothesline off the ropes.

Dragon Lee hit Bate with a superkick and wiped him out with a suicide dive. Hit then nailed the latter with a dropkick while Tyler was seated in the corner. Tyler Bate spun Lee in the fireman's carry over a dozen times and slammed him on the mat for a two-count.

The NXT North American Champion hit Bate with the tree of woe double stomp and reversed a powerbomb into a rana. In the end, Lee hit Tyler Bate with Operation Dragon to retain the title.

