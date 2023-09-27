Dragon Lee gets called out for blatant "knee-slapping" on RAW debut by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe witnessed the Monday Night RAW debut of Dragon Lee this week. While Vince Russo liked the match he was involved in, the former WWE writer has voiced his criticism over excessive leg-slapping from the Latino star.

Widely considered one of the brightest Luchadors in the world, Lee developed his skills working for some top companies such as CMLL NJPW and a brief stint in AEW before joining WWE in December 2022.

The 28-year-old superstar has primarily wrestled in NXT since his signing, where he's recently been embroiled in a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio over the North American Championship.

Lee challenged for the title against Dom on RAW and came up short against Rey Mysterio's son in an impressive match. While reviewing the show, Vince Russo complained about Dragon Lee overdoing it with the "knee-slapping." Russo is among the many people who aren't in favor of modern-day wrestlers sloppily slapping their legs during kick-based offense:

"It was a good match; I'll give them this, but this Dragon Lee. The knee-slapping is too freaking much," admitted Russo on Legion of RAW. "Come on! Everybody sees it; it's too much, man!" [33:20 – 33:44]

What happened in Dragon Lee's in-ring debut on RAW?

After weeks of build-up for their rematch, Dominik Mysterio finally defended his NXT North American Championship against Lee, this time on a main roster show.

Given it was his first night on RAW, Lee was visibly pumped about the title opportunity and began the match on top by taking Dominik out with a dive.

Both competitors maintained a great pace throughout the contest, and one of the major takeaways was "Dirty" Dom's rapid improvement as a professional wrestler. Dominik looked smooth inside the squared circle as he hit a huge frog splash at the end of the match for the three-count.

Dom might have successfully defended his belt, but Dragon Lee earned the plaudits of fans and pundits for his exciting wrestling style and that he looked like he belonged on RAW. Would you like to see more of Lee on the red brand? Sound off in the comments section below.

