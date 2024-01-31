Dragon Lee and LWO brutally assaulted immediately after suffering major loss; 273 lbs star stands tall ahead of massive title match

Dragon Lee and LWO were brutally attacked by a 273-pound WWE Superstar ahead of a major title bout.

It's been a couple of weeks since Oba Femi cashed in his Breakout contract and defeated Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Following the loss, Lee challenged Femi to a rematch which he accepted last week and the match was set for NXT Vengeance Day.

Tonight, WWE NXT kicked off with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-final contest between LWO and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes and Williams picked up the victory after a hard-fought battle.

Following the loss, Oba Femi came out of nowhere and attacked the LWO. Dragon Lee also came out to support his friends. Despite the numbers disadvantage, Femi still had the upper hand due to his massive size. He took out all three members and stood tall in the ring with his NXT North American Championship.

Expand Tweet

With this assault, Oba Femi has sent a strong message to his Vengeance Day opponent that he is unstoppable in the ring. Fans will have to see if Lee will be able to regain the NXT North American Championship.

What did you make of Oba Femi's assault? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here