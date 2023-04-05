Dragon Lee picks up first WWE win after former star returns

NXT Superstar Dragon Lee picked up his first win in WWE against Nathan Frazer after Noam Dar returned on the latest episode of the show.

Dragon Lee was one of the biggest prospects to sign with NXT in recent months. Despite signing several weeks ago, Lee didn't make his debut until NXT Stand & Deliver, where he competed in the Fatal Five-way match for the NXT North American Championship.

Following that loss, Lee was scheduled to face Nathan Frazer on tonight's episode of NXT. Given the in-ring skills of both men, this match was highly anticipated.

Before the match could begin, Noam Dar appeared through the crowd with his NXT UK Heritage Cup. He said that he would decide if there was anyone good enough to challenge him for the cup. He then asked Lee and Frazer to start their match while he sat at ringside.

The match lived up to the hype as both men put on stellar performances. As expected, the match was fast-paced and had a lot of good spots. Lee picked up his first win in WWE NXT after hitting Frazer in the face with a running knee strike.

Following the match, Noam Dar didn't seem impressed with the match or Dragon Lee's performance, as the two men had a staredown.

