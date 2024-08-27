Dragon Lee reacts to a major spot from WWE RAW, sends six-word message ahead of Triple Threat Match

Dragon Lee has reacted to a major spot from this week's episode of WWE RAW. He teamed up with his LWO stablemates for an eight-man tag team match against The Judgment Day.

Before the match officially began, Lee took out the entire Judgment Day with a massive dive to the outside of the ring. Next week on Monday Night RAW, Lee is set to feature in a Triple Threat Match in the Intercontinental Championship #1 contenders tournament.

Sharing the video of the dive on Twitter/X, the former NXT North American Champion sent a six-word message after tonight's show.

"I love to spread my wing [dragon emoji]," wrote Lee.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Next week's Triple Threat Match will be Lee's first official match on Monday Night RAW since June 17, when he lost to Carlito. Since losing to the Judgment Day member a few months back, the 29-year-old has appeared on NXT TV and a handful of live events.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament is shaping up on Monday Night RAW

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Bron Breakker announced a tournament to decide the next challenger for his Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to win the title at SummerSlam 2024 before successfully defending it against the former champion in a two-out-of-three Falls Match.

The first Triple Threat Match of the tournament saw Jey Uso defeat Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross. Pete Dunne got past Xavier Woods and The Miz in the second Triple Threat Match.

The tournament will continue next week's edition of Monday Night RAW, as WWE has confirmed two more Triple Threat matches. Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio are set to cross paths in a three-way showdown.

Meanwhile, the second Triple Threat Match will feature Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Ludwig Kaiser.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.