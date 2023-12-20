Dragon Lee retains after 35-year-old WWE Superstar is "kidnapped" live on-air

Dragon Lee successfully defended his NXT North American Championship tonight on NXT.

Since he arrived in NXT, Joe Coffey has looked impressive. He has helped Gallus win and retain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Despite their skills in the ring and accolades, Gallus has been quiet lately. However, that was all set to change tonight.

Damon Kemp's faction confronted Dragon Lee. During the confrontation, they challenged him to a title match but said they wouldn't let him know which member he would be facing until tonight.

Before the match could begin, Charlie Dempsey was revealed to be Lee's opponent. However, things took a turn when Joe Coffey came out to the ring and inserted himself into the match.

Midway through the match, though, Joe Gacy appeared from under the ring and dragged him underneath it. This made the encounter a singles match, and Lee picked up the ring over Charlie Dempsey to retain his title.

Dragon Lee is proving himself to be a fighting champion with a string of title defenses recently. He might beat Wes Lee's record for most title defenses at this rate.

