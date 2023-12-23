Dragon Lee retains the NXT North American Championship after defeating major WWE star on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Dragon Lee defended his NXT North American Championship against Butch. He won the title at NXT Deadline after defeating Dominik Mysterio via pinfall, and he's successfully defended it multiple times now.

During his match on the blue brand this week, The Bruiserweight tried to lock him in an armbar, but he reversed it into a cover. Butch targeted the champion's arm. He landed his knees on it and twisted while trying to snap his fingers.

Butch hit Dragon Lee with a few chops, and the latter took him out with a hurricarana and a boot to the face in the corner. Lee went for a suicide dive, but the challenger caught him with a kick to the head.

The Bruiserweight then slammed Lee onto the apron before the commercial break. Back from the break, Dragon dropped Butch on the floor with a hurricarana from the ring.

Expand Tweet

Dragon Lee tried to hit the former NXT UK Champion with a powerbomb, but the latter reversed it into a Tiger Bomb for a two-count. Later on, Lee hit Butch with a knee to the face, and Butch caught him with a snap suplex.

He hit Lee with a pop-up forearm and went for the Bitter End, but Lee countered it into a Destroyer. Lee then hit Operation Dragon to win the match and retain the title.

What did you think about this match? Sound off in the comments section below!