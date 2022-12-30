Dragon Lee reveals that a top WWE Superstar approached him about signing with WWE

Dragon Lee is currently on top of the world as his career has received a much-needed boost, thanks to his recent signing with WWE. He recently spoke to ESPN and revealed that a top superstar in the company approached him and convinced him to join WWE.

Lee is, without a doubt, one of the most well-known and respected professional wrestlers on the planet. The pro wrestling veteran has wrestled against the best in the business, most notably in ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He signed with WWE, which has been fantastic news for fans. At the most recent AAA Noche de Campeones event, Lee and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR with a massive victory to claim the title of new AAA Tag Team Champions. Lee declared after his victory that he had joined WWE and would be competing for NXT.

The AAA Tag Team Champion made a wise decision by joining NXT; even if it's a development company, he'll have access to a lot of up-and-coming talent. The recently crowned AAA Tag Team Champion discussed with ESPN how WWE Superstar Finn Balor approached him about joining the company and said that they had a conversation during which he was persuaded to consider doing so.

“[Finn Balor] told me, ‘Would you like to be in WWE?'” Lee said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Yeah, sure. Why not?’ … It was something special for me.” Dragon Lee said. (H/T Ringside news)

Finn Balor's actions are really admirable because they will help the business attract top people. Since Balor's time in NXT, Triple H has had a major impact on his career, and the two have developed a strong level of trust and a bond. It's possible that Lee will soon debut on the main roster and join The Judgment Day.

Triple H is delighted about signing Dragon Lee to WWE

Triple H reacted to Dragon Lee's WWE signing on Twitter, hailing Lee as an incredible athlete and hyping up Dragon Lee's impending debut in the company.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95 ’s career begins with @WWENXT !"

The AAA Tag Team Champion appears to be well-treated now that the King of Kings has acknowledged him, and he has much to offer the White and Gold Brand.

