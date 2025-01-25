Dragon Lee shares heartfelt update following the birth of his daughter

Dragon Lee and his family recently welcomed a new child into their lives. The 29-year-old had a daughter last night, and following her birth, he shared a heartfelt update on social media.

The luchador, who performs on WWE RAW, shared the news of his daughter's birth on X. This is his and his wife, Lupita Orozco's second child, and it's safe to say the former North American Champion is ecstatic.

As mentioned earlier, Dragon Lee's most recent update is from the heart and is directed toward his fans. Written in a mix of English and Spanish, he stated that he was blessed and thanked his fans for their support.

"I'm blessed.! Thank you all for your comments and good vibes. I love you. Peace," tweeted Dragon Lee.

Following his latest updates, Lee has received a ton of support, both in his comments section and from his peers. After all, it is a great occasion, for both him and his family.

He will undoubtedly be in a celebratory mood following his child's birth, and rightfully so. He is sure to spend some time away from the squared circle with his loved ones.

Dragon Lee was last seen on WWE TV back in November 2024

It has been a while since Dragon Lee has been spotted on TV. While Rey Mysterio and the LWO are going strong, the 29-year-old's last appearance came back in November 2024.

Back then, on the November 25, 2024, episode of WWE RAW to be exact, he and Mysterio teamed up in a losing effort against Brutus and Julius Creed of American Made in a Tornado Tag Team match.

Following that, he had two matches on Main Event, both losses to Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne respectively before going on hiatus. He has been sharing a few updates on social media and was present at the red carpet-event for RAW's premiere on Netflix.

At this point though, and as mentioned earlier, it is too early to predict when he will make his return to the ring. WWE has surely given him some time off so that he can spend it with his family and their newest addition.

