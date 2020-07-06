Drake Maverick addresses rumors regarding his health

Renee Michelle, Maverick's wife, raised some concerns regarding her husband's health.

A few hours back, Drake Maverick's wife sent the WWE Universe into a meltdown.

Drake Maverick eyeing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Drake Maverick was one of the many wrestlers whose contacts were terminated by the WWE in April. However, Maverick was still a part of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. The former 205 Live General Manager wrestled without a contract throughout the tournament that resulted in him reaching the finals. Drake Maverick lost the finals and the chance to become NXT Cruiserweight Champion to El Hijo Del Fantasma.

What happened next was right out of a fairy tale. The man who was relieved from his contract was offered another one by none other than Triple H. On the night that he lost his match to the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Drake Maverick signed a contract with the WWE to wrestle under the NXT banner.

Update on Drake Maverick's health

A few hours ago, Drake Maverick's wife, Renee Michelle, through her husband's Twitter handle, posted that he was being looked at by doctors and that he was in safe hands. The Tweet has been deleted, and Drake Maverick has put rest to the rumor.

"I’ve just woke up to a lot of people worried. Have no fear I think somebody was just playing silly buggers with my Twitter. All is well"

WWE has had many COVID-19 positive cases in the company. So far, Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Kayla Braxton, and Adam Pearce have come forth and announced that they had tested positive for the Coronavirus. There are reports that over thirty WWE employees have been tested positive. It was also reported that the company had forbidden its employees from announcing the results of their tests on social media.

Drake Maverick, since re-signing with WWE NXT, has been involved in a feud with the man he lost the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament to, El Hijo Del Fantasma. Maverick was attacked in the ring by the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and his henchmen when all Maverick wanted to do was be a good sport and congratulate Fantasma for winning the tournamnet. On the following week, Fantasma and his allies attacked Drake Maverick again, putting him through a table.

In the WWE, Drake Maverick is fondly remembered for his feud against R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. A Title that he has won six times in the company.