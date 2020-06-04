Drake Maverick sends an emotional message after signing NXT contract

It has been an emotional couple of months for WWE's Drake Maverick. Maverick was a part of the list of WWE Superstars that were released amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Even though Maverick was released, he was a competitor in the Cruiserweight Championship tournament that culminated last night on NXT.

Drake Maverick's message after signing with NXT

An emotional Drake Maverick was interviewed by WWE after signing a new contract with NXT. WWE NXT tweeted the video on its official Twitter account after the signing.

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEMaverick opens up his heart to the NXT Universe after an emotional night. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/usmS5XmjR0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2020

It was an emotional night for the former General Manager of 205 Live. On the one hand, he came up short in the tournament finals but on the other, he signed a brand new deal with NXT. One can be assured that Drake Maverick will make appearances every Wednesday night as a Superstar on the NXT brand.

Maverick has made every opportunity that WWE has given him work and his addition to NXT will be no different. WWE fans all over the world were gutted when the promotion announced that it was going to terminate contracts of a bunch of wrestlers. When that happened, Maverick took to Twitter to share his feelings.

Drake Maverick's journey to the NXT contract

After his release, Drake Maverick was still competing in the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. He lost his first match against Jake Atlas, but came out victorious in his second match against Tony Nese. Maverick went on to beat Kushida, tying his score with Atlas and Kushida. The three were put into a Triple Threat Match the next week to determine who would advance to the finals.

Maverick picked up the win, advancing to the finals to face El Hijo del Fantasma. The match took place last night, and Maverick lost the match. However, Triple H handed him an NXT contract and signed him on to the Black and Gold brand of WWE.

Drake Maverick has been the General Manager of 205 Live, the show that focused on the Cruiserweight division of WWE. The new NXT Superstar has also won the 24/7 Championship in his career in WWE.