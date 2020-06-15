Drake Maverick shares his first message to Triple H after signing with NXT

Triple H offered Drake Maverick a contract to perform under the NXT banner.

Drake Maverick has been making headlines of late, and he wouldn't mind it. His life has been like a rollercoaster ride for the past two months. Drake Maverick was fired from WWE in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. A few weeks back, after he lost in the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Maverick was offered a contract to perform under the NXT banner by Triple H.

Waking up without pressure or anything hanging over my head - I’ve been looking at life with a totally new perspective.



Excited for #WWENXT tonight for the first time OFFICIALLY part of the black & yellow brand @WWENXT



“Dreams don’t work unless you do” https://t.co/gZzKNhK0v0 — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) June 10, 2020

Drake Maverick's first text to Triple H after signing on NXT

Drake Maverick is the man of the moment, and many media houses are in pursuit of the NXT Superstar to hear his story. He was recently in an interview with BT Sport. He spoke about his journey from April to Triple H handing him the NXT contract. During the interview, he shared that he had no knowledge about signing the contract beforehand and the text message he sent Triple H after signing.

“At the end, I just sat there, and like accepted, ‘Ah. There it is, that was my last one. And I looked up, and you can actually see me look up. And that’s when the tears started coming, because my friend Dave passed from cystic fibrosis a few years ago. And you see me actually look up to him, like, ‘I did it Dave, and I wish you were here.’ Because he always pushed me to be a WWE superstar when not a lot of people would…

“When I backed up the ramp and Hunter (Triple H) was there, I honestly just thought he was giving me, you know, a handshake and we were going to have a nice moment where he was like, ‘You did it, you really busted your ass.’ And then when he handed me the folder, I’m like ‘Ahh okay!’ And it was symbolic. I mean, I texted him later on like, ‘Hey, uh, I think I signed under duress, I kind of look upset.’ [laughs] But it was such a great moment. I mean, everyone could look into it like, ‘Well, why didn’t he have his attorney there?’ But it was a really — it’s a really special moment.”(h/t 411mania.com)