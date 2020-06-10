Drake Maverick shares an image of what he's done with WWE release papers

Drake Maverick will be seen on the Black and Gold Brand.

Drake Maverick was released by WWE back in April but was reinstated recently.

Drake Maverick signed a deal with WWE on NXT

Drake Maverick has been making headlines over the past couple of months. He was part of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament held on NXT. Maverick reached the finals of the tournament but lost to El Hijo del Fantasma. But what happened after the match is something Maverick will remember for ages. He was reinstated with the WWE as a Superstar on NXT.

Drake Maverick's WWE release papers

Earlier today, Drake Maverick was a guest on WWE's The Bump. Not only Maverick but also Shayna Baszler made an appearance on The Bump. On the show, Maverick shared an image of the release papers, that WWE had issued to him in April, framed on his wall. The image can be seen below.

Maverick's story in the WWE since his release has been sort of that of a fairytale. It is not often you see the company take back its Superstar in such a short period.

Drake Maverick's time in the WWE

Before his run in WWE, Drake Maverick was better known as Rockstar Spud in the independent circuit. He later went on to Impact Wrestling where had an illustrious career. He made his WWE debut in 2017 and was appointed as the General Manager of 205 Live, the cruiserweight division of the brand.

During his time as the General manager of 205 Live, Maverick appeared on WWE RAW accompanying Authors Of Pain. He managed the AOP into their first reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The WWE Universe more fondly remembers Maverick for his pursuits of the 24/7 Championship. He and R-Truth feuded for the Title for quite some time. During his attempts to win the 24/7 Championship, Maverick went to the length of disguising himself as Carmella to pin Truth and win the Title. Maverick has held the 24/7 Championship on six different occasions. He has lost the Title at his wedding and during his honeymoon.

In April, Drake Maverick was one of the many Superstars that WWE released from their contracts due to budget cuts on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Superstar had taken to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message on that day.