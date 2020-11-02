NXT's Drake Maverick was a guest on "Uncool with Alexa Bliss", and shared some interesting stuff in regards to his career as a WWE Superstar. Maverick also opened up about the time when he wet his pants on a WWE PPV. Here's what Maverick had to say to Alexa Bliss about the embarrassing segment, that took place at the 2018 Survivor Series PPV:

"Did people think it was stupid? Maybe, but did people react to it, you know what I mean. It's just stuff like that where it was, the badge of honor on doing something like that, like I do stuff that makes other people happy at the expense of myself, 'cause I can take it."

The segment Maverick and Alexa Bliss touched upon took place during an Interbrand Tag Team match

At Survivor Seris 2018, RAW Tag Team Champions AOP took on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, in an Interbrand match. Maverick and Big Show accompanied the RAW and SmackDown Champions to the ring, respectively.

During the closing moments of the match, Big Show grabbed Maverick by his throat, which terrified him to the point that he wet his pants. The distraction was enough for AOP to pick up the win. Judging by Alexa Bliss' reaction to what Drake had to say about the incident, it's clear that she enjoyed the segment. It was certainly brave of Maverick to go out there and be the centre of attention in such a segment that many wouldn't even think of doing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.