Dream match between Becky Lynch & 33-year-old star teased on WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch had quite the opening segment on SmackDown in Dublin in her special appearance. A huge dream match was teased, also setting up a blockbuster main event.This week on the August 22 edition of SmackDown, RAW star Becky Lynch was called in to be a part of the show in her home country. She was embraced at first, but quickly turned on the crowd, who demanded to see Lyra Valkyria. Unfortunately for them, Valkyria couldn't appear as she can never challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as Lynch is the Champion.Becky Lynch was confronted by WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who was then interrupted by Nia Jax. It led to a two-on-one attack on Tiffany Stratton. The 33-year-old Jade Cargill then swooped in for the save, and after she cleared Nia Jax, she had a standoff against Big Time Becks to tease a dream match.The Women's Intercontinental Champion didn't look like she wanted the smoke, but as she was getting ready, Tiffany Stratton interjected, and Nia Jax was back in the fold.SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis then said that Big Time Becks was causing big-time problems for him, so he decided to make a &quot;big-time&quot; main event. After talking to Adam Pearce (who presumably approves of any RAW star's match on SmackDown), the main event of SmackDown was made official.Lynch and Nia Jax will take on Jade Cargill and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Despite losing to Stratton at SummerSlam 2025, Cargill doesn't seem to be fully out of the mix.As for the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Nikki Bella is presumably next for her as a title defense. Lyra Valkyria is completely out of the picture while Bayley is going through a bit of a character transformation herself over on RAW.