"Dream match," "It's exactly what I need to see" - Fans believe injured WWE Superstar is the perfect opponent for Gunther

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Apr 13, 2023 21:08 IST
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion!
WWE is heading towards the summer, and fans are excited for Gunther's next challenger after he crossed 300 days as the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown. Many fans believe former world champion AJ Styles could be the perfect opponent once he returns to in-ring competition.

Last year, AJ Styles reformed The O.C. and feuded with The Judgment Day. He later beat Finn Balor at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 in a stellar match. However, an ankle injury has sidelined The Phenomenal One from WWE since December.

In Styles ' absence, Gunther has continued his unstoppable reign as the Intercontinental Champion on the blue brand. Some fans on Twitter have suggested that The Phenomenal One should feud with The Ring General upon his long-awaited comeback.

Check out some of the reactions:

Who should AJ Styles feud with when he returns?! https://t.co/SLjRg5r2NV
@reigns_era Upon his return, hopefully it's MITB, Styles vs Lashley (both men drafted to Smackdown by this point), protect Lashley to the point where a loss against Styles doesn't affect him in a bad wayThen build towards Styles vs GUNTHER for the IC Title at Summerslam
@reigns_era https://t.co/W8vRKHR6ZS
@reigns_era Gonna copy someone elses comment but someone proposed Aj Styles vs Gunther so if u move the club to smackdown in the draft them vs Imperium for a few months would be amazing
@reigns_era Draft him to Smackdown and give me this for a half hour on a PPV please. https://t.co/SNtCe3L6CG
@reigns_era Kind of seeing Aj Styles feud with Gunther when he returns. He goes to Smackdown and feuds with Gunther around Summerslam for the IC title.
@reigns_era Imperium vs OC https://t.co/42q1kOQMkZ
@reigns_era Styles vs Gunther would slap so hard
@ProWFinesse Gunther vs seth vs aj styles would be a dream match 😍
@reigns_era Gunther... Imperium vs The OC sounds right
Seeing AJ styles being drafted to SD and challenging GUNTHER for the IC Champion would be so interesting to me. It's exactly what I need to see. https://t.co/Q0ETQPWsur

In 2020, AJ Styles won the vacant Intercontinental Championship after Sami Zayn took time off during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later lost the title to Jeff Hardy before moving to Monday Night RAW to team up with Omos.

Gunther's rivalry with WWE veteran could be far from over

Last year, The Ring General had one of the best matches of the year when he faced Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship. The two stole the show at Clash at The Castle with their hard-hitting wrestling style.

Although The Celtic Warrior lost to the Imperium leader, Sheamus continued to chase the coveted title for months before receiving another opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General prevailed at The Grandest Stage of Them All when he beat Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. However, he pinned The Scottish Warrior to retain his championship.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 39, The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium in a six-man tag team match. It looks like a third bout between the faction leaders is in the works.

What are your thoughts on Imperium? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh
