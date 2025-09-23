Dream match between Stephanie Vaquer & 28-year-old star teased on RAW after Wrestlepalooza 2025

Stephanie Vaquer came out on RAW to break her silence following her Women's World Championship victory at Wrestlepalooza 2025. In a backstage segment after the promo, a dream match was teased between her and a 28-year-old star, as well as against a grand slam champion.Stephanie Vaquer was introduced by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who took great pride in showcasing the brand-new Champion to the world. Vaquer, for her part, cut an inspirational promo about the sacrifice it took her to get there. Indeed, it has been a long journey for Vaquer, who first went to Mexico before eventually getting worldwide recognition for her talent. Today, she is &quot;La Premiera&quot; and the face of the RAW Women's division.Backstage, Stephanie Vaquer was congratulated by Nikki Bella, who has been her friend for a little while now. The 28-year-old Rhea Ripley came in as well, and congratulated Vaquer while pleasantly reminding her that she is coming after the Women's World Title. Vaquer welcomed the challenge, but another duo swooped in as they had in the last few weeks.Asuka, with Kairi Sane by her side, appeared, and she told Vaquer that she didn't deserve to be the World Champion, and Iyo Sky did. Nikki Bella stood up for Vaquer, telling her that she is going to be an incredible Champion. The tensions were visibly high, but Vaquer remained composed as could be, and welcomed the challenge from Asuka, teasing a future match against her.Rhea Ripley, who was now sick of dealing with Asuka's controlling behavior every week, finally challenged her to a match, and The Empress of Tomorrow, who is a Grand Slam Champion (or was, until the introduction of the Intercontinental and US Titles), happily accepted the challenge before screaming for Kairi to follow her backstage. Rhea Ripley vs Asuka was then made official.