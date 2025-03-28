Dream match teased for Charlotte Flair on SmackDown after first confrontation in 532 days

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair walked out in the midst of chaos, pretending like absolutely nothing happened. However, as she was making her way to the ring, she had a confrontation and hinted at a dream match with another superstar, with the bout being teased for the first time in 532 days.

Ad

This week on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair was scheduled to face Michin. Earlier backstage, Michin and B-Fab went to express their support to Jade Cargill over the entire Naomi situation. As the two stars made their entrance, Naomi ambushed Michin and B-Fab, attacking both the stars. Jade Cargill ran in to make the save.

As Cargill returned to the back, Charlotte Flair came out, and the two had a face-off on the ramp, teasing a match for the first time since October 13, 2023.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In case you're wondering what happened on that date in 2023, it was the last time that Charlotte and Jade Cargill went face-to-face. It was a brief meeting, and Triple H interrupted the two.

It looks like this is a future blockbuster match waiting to happen. However, before they can go at it, Cargill has Naomi to take care of while Flair takes on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It seems to be a matter of when, and not if, this match happens in the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback