Dream Triple Threat match involving Jacob Fatu and 2 former World Champions set up for next week on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has a huge opportunity on the road to WrestleMania next week, as a win will take him one step closer to the Grandest Stage of Them All. He has been booked in a dream triple-threat match involving two ex-World Champions on SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown, a backstage segment featured Damian Priest talking about the Elimination Chamber 2025, where he will compete against two other superstars to join John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre. The field is officially halfway full.

In that backstage segment, Damian Priest was confronted by former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who said that Priest would have to get through him and Jacob Fatu to qualify for the Chamber.

Expand Tweet

Trending

It's going to be an explosive dream match, and Jacob Fatu has a big proving ground against two former World Champions. It's going to be interesting to see who walks out victorious. Damian Priest could be a favorite, as Fatu and Strowman's rivalry could be their undoing.

Drew McIntyre pinned LA Knight on February 7 to join CM Punk and John Cena.

Expand Tweet

This could be the most star-studded Elimination Chamber match in history. The prize is still unknown, but it's certainly a qualifying match for the World Champion not chosen by Jey Uso.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback