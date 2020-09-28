Drew Gulak becomes the new 24/7 Champion at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

The Master of Disguise, R-Truth, has done a pretty good job when it comes to blending into his surroundings. However, tonight, R-Truth didn't exactly nail the costume. During the WWE Clash of Champions Kick-Off show, Truth appeared dressed as an old-timey prospector, looking for gold.

"What is scaredology?"



"... I don't think it's for me to say." 🤣 @RonKillings



R-Truth is getting in on the Gold Rush at #WWEClash of Champions! pic.twitter.com/uFJxMi3NK8 — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2020

Of course, he did. What else would R-Truth think Gold Rush means? Still, Truth's guise seemed to work for a few hours. It definitely served to give the Kick-Off crew a few laughs ahead of the pay-per-view.

However, it didn't last long, especially when Truth stumbled into the referee's room. What is, essentially, R-Truth's greatest fear, a few referees were sitting in the same room, which meant that his title reign was in jeopardy. Truth wished the men well and told them to enjoy the grub, but it was too late.

Drew Gulak takes the 24/7 title to WWE SmackDown

As Truth backed away from the referees, one of them moved a bit closer to him, causing the 24/7 Champion to freak out. Drew Gulak, who had been performing a series of lunges, was able to see right through the R-Truth's get-up.

Every match is a championship match at #WWEClash of Champions ... and that include the #247Championship!



Congratulations, @DrewGulak. pic.twitter.com/iRfeQP61cE — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 27, 2020

Unfortunately for R-Truth, that was what sealed his fate. His 39th reign as 24/7 Champion was ruined by the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. With that, we got a surprising title change at WWE Clash of Champions.

Will Truth win it back by tonight? More than likely, yes. The real question is, what will he be dressed as when he does?

There's still a lot of WWE Championship bouts left for the PPV tonight. Be sure to follow along with us during WWE Clash of Champions, and stick to Sportskeeda for all your wrestling news.