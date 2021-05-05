Drew Gulak breaks silence after absurd incident on WWE RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, Drew Gulak faced Angel Garza in a singles match after a heated confrontation backstage. Garza defeated Gulak in a relatively brief encounter, but what followed was a strange incident.

Angel Garza tucked his rose into the backside of Drew Gulak's tights. He then proceeded to punt Gulak on the posterior as he laid face down on the mat.

WWE on FOX's Instagram account recently prompted their followers to state a match outcome they want changed. Drew Gulak has finally reacted to the incident by commenting on the post.

"The match I had last night on #WWERAW," Gulak said.

A screenshot of Drew Gulak's comment on WWE on Fox's Instagram account

Drew Gulak is mainly featured on WWE Main Event

Drew Gulak

Ever since Gulak joined the RAW roster, he has heavily featured in the WWE 24/7 title picture among the lower card. In addition to that, he is commonly on WWE Main Event, where he has some fantastic matches.

Just a month ago, Gulak had a match with Angel Garza on Main Event, which had a similar result to the one last night. However, it didn't have the same post-match angle.

