"Both of them are very devastating" - 9-time champion answers whether Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey has a deadlier submission maneuver

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak recently shed light on his experience of being caught in the Figure Eight and Armbar in successive weeks by Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

The former Cruiserweight Champion has been trying out as a WWE correspondent on SmackDown. His first night in the role ended with Charlotte Flair locking him in the Figure Eight after their in-ring interview did not go to plan. The following week, Gulak was caught in an Armbar by The Rowdy One during the contract signing segment.

Drew Gulak was on WWE's the Bump this week. The eight-time 24/7 Champion reflected on his new job and compared being on the receiving end of the two submission holds. He mentioned that getting caught in Charlotte's Figure Eight was more painful since it impacted him at multiple levels.

Here's what Gulak had to say:

"Okay so if we're going to talk, both of them are very devastating, but we're talking about the areas affected here. This one (Armbar) was hurting my elbow, hyperextending my elbow. It's a very sharp acute pain. The Figure Eight submission hold, it attacks your knee, your shin, which is super uncomfortable. I actually have a bad hip. A hip that's easy to attack. That worked in different levels for me. So I have to say that the Figure Eight is an overall more painful submission. However, it’s a more complicated submission hold to apply" (From 47:11 - 47:48)

You can watch the full video here:

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will compete in a Beat the Clock "I Quit" challenge

This week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will engage in a Beat the Clock challenge. Both competitors will be seen using their submission moves to make their respective opponents scream "I Quit" as quickly as possible.

This challenge will determine which submission maneuver inflicts more excruciating pain on the victim, notwithstanding Drew Gulak’s assessment of both holds. The competition will be a critical pit stop on the way to their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

It will be interesting to see if Gulak plays a role in the outcome of the "I Quit" match at the premium live event on May 8. Who is your pick for the SmackDown Women’s Championship? Sound off in the comments below

