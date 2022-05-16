Drew Gulak disheartened after being destroyed by Gunther on SmackDown again

Could things possibly get any worse for Drew Gulak on WWE SmackDown?

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has had a rough go as of late on the blue brand. Gulak has tried multiple new roles - from interviewer to assistant to the timekeeper - in order to get himself featured more on weekly WWE programming.

All of these attempts have failed miserably, so he chose to return to the ring and ended up getting destroyed by Gunther.

This week, after a pep talk from Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Gulak found himself face-to-face with Gunther again. He received a ripped T-Shirt and a massive chop to his chest in the process.

The former 24/7 Champion took to social media today to retweet the video of what happened to him on Friday night, adding a very disheartening response:

"Yeah," Drew Gulak tweeted in response to what happened Friday night on SmackDown.

Can Drew Gulak get back to his winning ways on WWE SmackDown?

Gulak has held WWE Championship gold on multiple occasions during his time with the company. Just because he's in a slump right now doesn't mean he can't climb out of it in the future.

Despite the brutal attack by Gunther on Friday's SmackDown, Gulak tried to take it all in stride this weekend on social media. Posting a photo of his reddening and bruised chest, the former Cruiserweight Champion tweeted out the following message:

"I'm fine *determined emoji* #SmackDown," Drew Gulak tweeted.

What's next for Gulak is anybody's guess, but maybe he can find some backup in his friend, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

What do you make of Gulak's tweets? Do you feel bad for him that nothing is going his way right now on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

