Former WWE writer Vince Russo has criticized current WWE RAW Superstar Drew Gulak, stating that the former Cruiserweight Champion has "no character whatsoever".

Russo is a former WWE head writer, who is someone who has strong opinions about the current product. Gulak has been in WWE for four years and graduated from the Cruiserweight division to the main roster last year and is currently a part of WWE RAW.

Vince Russo was a guest on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. In the post WWE RAW show, Chris Featherston spoke about Angel Garza's character and felt that it did not have a big "shelf life". Vince Russo explained Garza's character and what he has done in WWE so far, and then criticized the Drew Gulak character.

"And speaking of character, seriously... I get it, Drew Gulak is a great worker, I understand, I get it. Please tell me one thing about Drew Gulak... one thing, give me one single character trait of Drew Gulak. One! One! Why am I not turning the channel during this match? Give me one reason. I don't give a cr*p who wins this match. Neither guy is 'over', Garza's character is giving a flower to a hot girl and Gulak has got no character whatsoever. And then when they (viewers) lose them here and turn over to the Monday Night Football, and then they're gonna sit there and scratch their heads, 'uhmmm, why did we lose the people at 8:45? What happened?' You put on this match, that's what happened! There's no reason to watch it. None. Zero," said Vince Russo.

Drew Gulak and Angel Garza wrestled a singles match on this week's WWE RAW, with the latter wrestling for the first time in two months on the Red brand. Garza defeated Gulak in the match.

Drew Gulak has had an eventful 2020 as it seemed like WWE were going to push him when he was paired with Daniel Bryan. His contract then expired before he was signed back by the company. He was moved to WWE RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft but has featured briefly on the Red brand, most notably feuding for the 24/7 title.

