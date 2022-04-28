"I'm not allowed to retaliate" – Top male WWE Superstar opens up about getting beaten up by Ronda Rousey

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak opened up about getting beaten up by Ronda Rousey. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was forced to tap out at the hands of Rousey.

Rousey will face Charlotte Flair in a rematch from WrestleMania 38 at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. The two will cross paths in a huge 'I Quit' Match.

During his latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Gulak provided his honest thoughts on being attacked by The Baddest Woman On The Planet. The former nine-time champion claimed he wasn't allowed to retaliate at the time:

"Ronda had fireman's carried me, she is spinning around, she slammed my hip into the ground, which hurt. I'm just trying to get her to sign this contract, I was auditioning to be Adam Pearce's assistant general manager. I got the job done, as you can see it, and then there she applies the armbar. Fortunately, I'm not allowed to retaliate in that situation." (from 40:28 to 40:50)

Dutch Mantell recently criticized Ronda Rousey's skills on the microphone

After last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell criticized Ronda Rousey's promo skills while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

Mantell noted how Flair did most of the talking between her and Rousey on SmackDown. According to the former WWE manager, WWE tried to protect Rousey by having Flair cover-up for her:

"They did that for a reason. They did that to cover for Ronda. She's not very good at this. So [to] Charlotte, they said, 'See if you can cover up,' and all she [Rousey] had to do was react to it." (from 37:29 to 37:42)

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Rousey and Flair will compete in a Beat the Clock challenge ahead of their rematch.

