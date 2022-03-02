CM Punk and Bryan Danielson "broke the glass ceiling" says WWE superstar

Drew Gulak has complimented the efforts of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in creating a pathway for independent wrestlers into WWE.

Both Bryan and Punk made huge names for themselves on the independent wrestling circuit before they signed for WWE in the 2000s.

Speaking on the podcast Casual Conversations, Gulak, who has also wrestled for other promotions in the past, proclaimed how the efforts of The American Dragon and The Straight Edge Superstar broke WWE's glass ceiling:

"Guys like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson did, getting hired initially, being these independent wrestlers and pushing through the barriers, breaking through the glass ceiling and making it." (h/t EWrestling News)

Without the impact that both Danielson and Punk made in WWE, the company may not have put their faith in performers such as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Kenny Omega admires CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's WWE careers

Another modern day great who has complimented the efforts of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson's time in WWE is Kenny Omega.

In an interview with Dave Meltzer for Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega spoke of the incredible talent that his two AEW colleagues possessed to make a name for themselves in WWE:

“(These were) Two extremely intelligent people who found a way to sort, I don’t want to say cheat the system, but it was a system that was not created for them there,” Omega said. “And they were able to break every ceiling that was placed in front of them and emerge as an actual legend that will never be forgotten." Omega added: "But I think because they were so prominent in the WWE, and a lot of that is featured with segments, angles, character work. For me, as exciting as the wrestling part is, the ability to tell a story is more exciting for me.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Both men may have left WWE now, but they're still carving out their legacy in All Elite Wrestling. Bryan Danielson has gone to war with both of the most recent AEW World Champions, whilst Punk is embroiled in a feud for the ages with MJF.

