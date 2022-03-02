"He was very creative" – WWE Superstar on Triple H's management of 205 Live

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak praised the managerial efforts of Triple H during his tenure as Creative Director of 205 Live.

Drew Gulak was a 205 Live mainstay from start to finish since the show's inception in 2017. He reached the brand's top in 2019 when he captured the Cruiserweight Championship.

Drew Gulak talked about the incredible creative influence Triple H imposed on 205 Live in a recent interview with Justin Dhillon & Mike Wexler on the podcast Casual Conversations:

“It was excellent. As a creative director, he was very creative. He has amazing ideas and is very good at orchestrating them in a way that's easy to understand and to make stuff stand out and to sit under his learning tree directly, at least the first few months of my WWE run, and move forward with that relationship is super rewarding. His vision was to take that Cruiserweight Classic concept, where it was a sport-oriented feel, and turn that into a brand." (H/T - EWrestling News)

The Cerebral Assassin also received praises for managing the black and gold version of NXT.

Both Vince McMahon and Triple H seemed to stop caring about 205 Live

Despite The Game's initial good intentions for 205 Live, even Hunter eventually lost his creative passion for the brand.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE and 205 Live star Tony Nese spoke of how the constant swapping of management between Vince McMahon and Hunter led to a stale product:

"We got our backs against the wall after all the stars competed. So Vince had control, but after a while, he was like, ‘I’m done playing with this toy.' He gave it back to Triple H who was, like, ‘You’re Vince’s boys now. You are tainted to me.’ This is my speculation, but it feels like Triple H didn’t care about it either.” (H/T - News Update)

205 Live provided fans with great memories despite the show's lackluster end on February 15, 2022.

Let us know your favorite moments from the Cruiserweight brand in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh