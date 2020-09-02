Drew Gulak provides an update on his status and teases a few changes after recent events on SmackDown

On one of the recent episodes of SmackDown, Braun Strowman was saved by the SmackDown roster from an assault at the hands of RETRIBUTION. However, in order to stick to his newly developed heel-ish persona, Strowman ended up attacking both Drew Gulak and Jey Uso, who were part of the entourage that saved The Monster Among Men from the newly formed WWE faction.

This lead to a match between Braun Strowman and Drew Gulak on last week's episode of SmackDown after the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hit the former with a steel chair to the back. The match was exactly as one would've imagined with Braun Strowman destroying Gulak by hitting a clothesline, a senton bomb, and clubbing him a few times on the chest.

Following the merciless beatdown at the hands of the now-former WWE Universal Champion, Drew Gulak has taken to Twitter in order to provide an update on his condition and his status after the beatdown from The Monster Among Men.

Drew Gulak provides an update on his condition

Drew Gulak took to Twitter and released an update of him after the recent beating he took at the hands of Braun Strowman from last week's edition of SmackDown. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion started-off his message by thanking everyone who checked on him after the beating he took from Braun Strowman, which he labeled as one of the worst.

Here is Drew Gulak's message:

An update on my condition and status following the match with @BraunStrowman on last week's #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/BJIY1mM9Tv — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 1, 2020

Gulak further said that he messed up but won't apologize for it, but also added that for someone who wants to be successful and set an example, he did not do the right thing.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion further clarified his comments, as he said that he messed up by deciding to help Braun Strowman the week before when the latter was on the verge of receiving a beatdown from RETRIBUTION.

Drew Gulak concluded his message by stating that if he hopes to have a competitive match against someone like The Fiend, Braun Strowman, or newly crowned Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, then the former Cruiserweight Champion will have to make a few changes.