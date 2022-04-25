"I got the signature" - WWE Superstar reacts to Adam Pearce’s job evaluation

For WWE official Adam Pearce, it's hard to find good help these days.

Pearce has found his hands full in recent months. On a daily basis, he oversees the RAW and SmackDown rosters, and he also deals with his scheming partner, Sonya Deville. The latter currently seems to care more about promoting herself than the brands she's supposed to look over; she recently gave herself a title shot.

With Deville unable to be trusted, Pearce has turned to Drew Gulak as of late to help him manage some of the issues on SmackDown. But things seemingly haven't gone according to plan.

After being humiliated by Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in consecutive weeks, Pearce seemed to have voiced his displeasure with Gulak's performance. In a tweet, he noted that having an assistant might not be a good idea.

"Starting to think having an official assistant isn't such a good idea. *shrug emoji*," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Gulak noticed the tweet and tried to respond by reminding Pearce that regardless of how it went down, he got the job done in the contract signing on SmackDown SmackDown.

"I got the signature you requested," Drew Gulak tweeted in response.

Adam Pearce has a lot of headaches to deal with between Sonya Deville and Drew Gulak

While Adam Pearce is working with Gulak on SmackDown, he also has to deal with Deville. She booked herself into a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair this Monday on WWE RAW.

Deville instigated Belair last week on WWE RAW and tried to fine her a large amount of money for putting her hands on her while she was wearing a suit. But Pearce had the last laugh when he only fined Belair one dollar for putting her hands on Deville last week.

With a WWE investigation currently taking place regarding Deville's current actions, there's a chance that Pearce will get some proper assistance on RAW and SmackDown soon.

Do you envy Pearce's current position in WWE? What do you think needs to be done with Sonya Deville for abusing her power? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

