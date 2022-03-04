WWE Superstar sends hilarious message to Kevin Owens on Twitter

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak recently took to Twitter to send a humorous message to Kevin Owens.

Gulak is a multi-time 24/7 champion and a one-time cruiserweight champion. He has been working on the SmackDown brand since 2021. Meanwhile, Owens is a RAW star who is currently berating the residents of Texas. "The Prizefighter" made derogatory comments about the lone-star state and recently wore a cowboy hat to mock Texan heritage.

The former 24/7 Champion recently took to Twitter to get in on the joke. He posted an image of himself in cowboy attire, tagging Owens with the caption "Hi."

Though Gulak has not featured heavily on WWE TV lately, he has additional duties as a Performance Center trainer.

Kevin Owens' Texas comments may hold a deeper meaning

Kevin Owens' misbehavior towards Texas and its people may be part of a bigger plan, with huge WrestleMania implications.

Rumors have been circulating that WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin might be making an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, with Owens suggested as a potential opponent for "The Texas Rattlesnake."

Though nothing has been confirmed by any of the involved parties, fans speculate that Owens' recent comments could be building towards this feud. Austin, a Texas native himself, could come out on WWE TV and punish Kevin for his remarks.

What do you think of Owens' recent actions? Would you like to see Drew Gulak back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy