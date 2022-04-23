Drew Gulak speaks up after being destroyed by Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown correspondent Drew Gulak returned as part of the blue brand's broadcast team this week and was once again subjected to a brutal beatdown.

Last week, Gulak revealed that he is trying for a new role as a backstage interviewer, which led to him crossing paths with Charlotte Flair. However, The Queen attacked Gulak after he asked her unpleasant questions.

Tonight on SmackDown, Gulak returned as Adam Pearce's intern during the contract signing segment between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. The two women are set to lock horns in an 'I Quit' match for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania Backlash.

Both Charlotte and Rousey were involved in a heated verbal exchange. The Queen eventually got sick of being reminded about her tapping out at WrestleMania, and she decided to flip the table. She then found a kendo stick and decided to hit Rousey.

However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet quickly turned things around. Once Charlotte escaped the ring, Rousey turned her attention towards Gulak, who was trying to save the contract from being torn up amidst the chaos. She held Gulak in an armbar submission while signing the contract.

In the aftermath of the event, Gulak took to Twitter to let his feelings known.

"I'm trying my best!" Gulak wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

While the former Cruiserweight Champion is currently working in a non-wrestling role, fans are happy to see him back on television.

WWE fans send a brutal reminder to Charlotte Flair

The title match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 ended controversially. In the latter stages of the match The Queen tapped out to an armbar, but the referee was knocked out. Therefore, the match continued. Charlotte eventually defeated Rousey to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, WWE fans have left no opportunity to remind Charlotte how she tapped out to Rousey during their encounter at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The latest edition of SmackDown saw fans burst into "You Tapped Out" chants every few minutes.

The two women are set to go head-to-head once again next week on WWE SmackDown in a Beat the Clock 'I Quit' Challenge. It will be exciting to see what the next chapter in their feud will bring as they head towards WrestleMania Backlash.

