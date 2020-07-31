Drew Gulak sustained internal injuries on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak recently announced that he sustained an injury during SmackDown. He revealed that he sustained a few internal injuries during his flat four-way match.

Last week on SmackDown, Drew Gulak was engaged during the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contendership match. Gulak took a head scissors to the floor and ended up coughing a little blood.

Drew Gulak later revealed that he is now okay but 'bummed' that he wouldn't get a chance to face AJ Styles for the title. Talking about his injuries, this is what Drew Gulak had to say:

“Last time I was on SmackDown, I suffered some very minor internal injuries in the fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 contendership. Took a head scissors to the floor, coughed up a little bit of blood. It’s okay. I was able to get back in it, almost came close to winning if it wasn’t for Shorty G, Chad Gable, throwing me over the top rope like it was the Royal Rumble… I get to fight another day. I am very bummed that I do not get to face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship this week on SmackDown… I am, as of now, cleared to compete. I trained all week. I social distanced. I stayed safe.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Drew Gulak and his current run in WWE

That sign clearly said "No Fly Zone." This is a doctored image. https://t.co/ygejp99wDi — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 28, 2020

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak found himself involved in good rivalries, especially after he and Daniel Bryan joined forces. Gulak has already challenged AJ Styles in the past and has managed to get the better off The Phenomenal One.

While Drew Gulak is one of the most promising names on the blue brand, he is yet to receive an evident push that will establish him as one of the biggest threats to the gold on SmackDown.

It was earlier reported that Daniel Bryan wanted to use his backstage influence to push for Superstars like Drew Gulak. The storyline involving Bryan and Gulak was reportedly his idea, and he did a good job in highlighting the skills of his rel-life friend. It will now be interesting to see where Drew Gulak is headed after this.