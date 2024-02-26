"Dude's talking fu*king sh*t" - Former WWE employee discusses Austin Theory's recent heated exchange with the media

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Austin Theory's interaction with an Australian media personnel while promoting Elimination Chamber.

The former United States Champion was out to promote the Premium Live Event when a reporter called wrestling "fake." Theory took offense to that statement and called out the staffer on his antics. The WWE star then walked out of the office without carrying on with the interview.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran felt that it was ridiculous on the part of the media to disrespect Theory.

"If this guy was being a smarta*s, or if didn't know, or he was just being dumb disrespectful, well, he got told off about it. Theory walked off and didn't do the spot, right?"

Jim Cornette felt that Theory handled the situation very maturely by not getting physical with the reporter. He felt that the rookie response was perfect, and he did great by walking out of the interview.

The wrestling veteran felt that the newscaster probably got yelled at by his management after the debacle.

"He didn't have to hit the guy and get detained by the Australian National Guard or whatever. But he told him off, he put him in his place. He said, 'Fu*k you, fake.' Regardless of... He didn't even have to get into somebody's telling me to win or lose. Just, 'Fake? Look at me and look at you. Try to do what I do for a fu*king day and you're gonna come here and disrespect me?' Dude's talking fu*king sh*t." [From 6:53 - 7:31]

Austin Theory was part of the Elimination Chamber event

During the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Austin Theory made an appearance to introduce the Australian icon Grayson Waller.

Theory was part of the whole segment as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were featured as the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect.

However, the angle ended poorly for the 26-year-old star as he took a Cody Cutter from Rhodes and a Stomp from Rollins to close out the segment.

