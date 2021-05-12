Triple H's former rival reveals he almost quit WWE before their feud

Duke “The Dumpster” Droese has revealed he almost quit WWE before Vince McMahon booked him in a storyline with Triple H.

Droese, 52, was given a garbage man gimmick during his run with WWE between May 1994 and July 1996. Excluding Royal Rumbles, his only pay-per-view match during that time came in February 1996 when he lost against Triple H at In Your House 6.

Speaking to Kee On Sports’ Vince McKee, Droese revealed he was ready to leave WWE as soon as his contract ended. However, he was convinced to stay after being promised a feud with Triple H.

“Kind of dangling the carrot in front of my face to get me to sign for the one-year rollover, they gave me the deal with Triple H,” Droese said. “I knew I wasn’t going to win because he was in The Kliq, first of all, but at least it was going to get me an opportunity. It was my one and only singles match on pay-per-view, if you think about it, ever was that match against Triple H.”

At In Your House 6, Triple H defeated Droese in a match lasting nine minutes and 38 seconds. A month earlier, Droese picked up a win over Triple H in a dark match before the 1996 Royal Rumble.

Duke Droese wanted more matches after facing Triple H

Duke Droese fell back down the card after losing to Triple H

Including live events, Duke Droese and Triple H faced each other in 24 matches between January 1996 and April 1996. Once the rivalry ended, Droese lost televised matches against WWE Superstars including Mankind, Owen Hart, and Vader.

Droese said he decided to leave after becoming frustrated with the direction of his character.

“I never had another singles match on any pay-per-view, so I was hoping that would have led to more matches on pay-per-views,” Droese added. “Singles matches, not just Royal Rumbles. Of course, it didn’t. Afterwards, I just kind of went back to doing what I was doing before, and they were killing me off again. I just got really frustrated and we ended up parting ways.”

Droese could have been a cool 'common man' thing but instead WWE decided he loved garbage.



Here's a skit where he's sleeping in a dumpster. pic.twitter.com/G9JmeYrINT — I had it coming (@Maffewgregg) October 26, 2016

Droese’s final televised WWE match came in 2001 in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven. Prior to that, his last match in WWE ended in defeat against T.L. Hopper on the July 13, 1996 episode of WWE Superstars.

Please credit Kee On Sports’ Vince McKee and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.