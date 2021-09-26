"That hurt my feelings" - Former WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon dismissing his world title chances

Former WWE Superstar Duke “The Dumpster” Droese recently recalled how Vince McMahon dismissed his chances of winning the WWE Championship.

Droese defeated Triple H at the 1996 Royal Rumble after his opponent hit him with a trash can lid, causing a disqualification. Following the event, Droese asked Vince McMahon to explain why Triple H did not get disqualified when he used the same tactic on another occasion.

Speaking on the Insiders Edge Podcast, he said McMahon made it clear that he would not become one of his top stars.

“He said, ‘Listen, it’s not like we’re pushing Mike Droese [Duke Droese's real name] to the WWF Championship in six to eight months.’ Now that hurt my feelings. I knew I wasn’t being pushed to be the champion but to hear Vince McMahon say it to you, it’s painful. And then he said these infamous words, ‘Do what you always do. Show up with a smile on your face. Do your job.’ There was nothing I could say. I had no bargaining position,” Droese said.

Droese worked for WWE between May 1994 and July 1996. He also competed in two dark matches in 1998 and the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania 17 in 2001.

Duke Droese told Vince McMahon to send him home

Duke Droese did not participate in many meaningful storylines during his two-year run with WWE.

He eventually grew frustrated with his role in the company and told Vince McMahon he wanted to go home.

“I was doing a lot of drugs because I hurt my back, and I was just irrational and I was talking to Vince saying, ‘If you’re not gonna use me better than this, send me home.’ That’s probably not the smartest thing to say to Vince McMahon. So, you know, I was catching a lot of heat that way and then they eventually just sent me home,” Droese said.

Former WWE agent Gerald Brisco told Droese in the locker room one day that he had permission to go home. Although he does not know for sure, he thinks Vince McMahon sent Brisco to inform him the was no longer needed.

